Docs at Bagchi Sri Shankara Cancer Centre conduct first successful autologous BMT

BHUBANESWAR: Doctors at Bagchi Sri Shankara Cancer Centre and Research Institute (BSSCCRI) here have successfully performed an autologous bone marrow transplant (BMT) on a 48-year-old woman.

The woman from Cuttack district was detected with multiple myeloma and suffering for more than a year. This was the first BMT at BSSCCRI, which became the fifth hospital in the state to offer the haematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

A team of doctors led by consultant of haemato-oncology and BMT department Dr Tribikram Panda retrieved stem cells from the patient’s body and performed the successful transplantation. “An autologous bone marrow transplant uses healthy blood stem cells from the patient’s own body to replace the diseased or damaged bone marrow. The patient has already been discharged after 16 days of hospital stay. She is now on routine clinical follow up post-transplant,” said Dr Panda.