Tackling waterlogging top priority: BMC commissioner

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to implement a definite plan to address the issue of waterlogging in the city besides prioritising cleanliness and sanitation to improve the state capital’s position in the Swachh Survekshan ranking, said newly-appointed municipal commissioner Chanchal Rana on Tuesday.

Rana, who assumed charge as the BMC commissioner on the day, said field visit reports will be examined to address the civic issues. “Stress will be given towards quick resolution of grievances registered and implementation of various citizen-friendly programmes. The grievances being received through different channels will be critically reviewed and actions taken prioritising the issues,” he added.

Considering that BMC is the largest urban local body (ULB) of the state, the government has plans to make the city even more citizen-friendly, Rana said. The BMC commissioner sought cooperation from all stakeholders for overall development of the city. On the day, he also attended a meeting of the Housing and Urban Development department.