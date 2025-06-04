Odisha: 300 officials get show cause for land sale irregularities

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has issued show cause notices to around 300 officers of the district sub-registrar offices for their alleged involvement in irregularities in registration and sale of land from 2014 to 2024.

This was informed by Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari on Tuesday. The minister said several officers have already been arrested and jailed for their alleged roles in these irregularities.

“Based on the smart surveillance at the DSR offices, action has been initiated to check such irregularities and restore transparency,” he added.

The minister further informed that a detailed action plan is being prepared in collaboration with the Electronics and Information Technology department to ensure greater transparency in land sales.

“The state government wants to resolve issues involving sale of land and apartment registration within a specific time frame,” he said adding, the government would hold a workshop for the DSR officials in this connection.

Referring to census operation, the minister said the state government has plans to conduct it within the scheduled time. “This time, the census exercise will be different as caste enumeration would also be done,” he added.