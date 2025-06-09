Three die of electrocution inside septic tank in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, the owner of an under-construction house and two workers allegedly died due to electrocution inside the septic tank at Gagandhuli village in Balasore district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Harekrushna Das (35), the house owner, and two workers Babaji Majhi (48) and Narahari Behera (65). While Das and Majhi were natives of Gagandhuli, Behera was from Tentulia in the same district.

Police said, Das was constructing his house in the village. The centring work of the septic tank was completed about 20 days back. At around 1.30 pm, Das went inside the tank, measuring 8 ft in width and 10 ft in length, to check its status. He carried a light bulb whose wire was plugged to an electric board kept outside.