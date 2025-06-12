Stalled monsoon may pick up pace in Odisha, 50 per cent districts get deficit rains

BHUBANESWAR: After early arrival, the south-west monsoon’s progress was stalled but it is expected to pick up pace from Saturday onwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.
The south-west monsoon had arrived in Odisha on May 28, almost two weeks ahead of its usual date of June 12. However, the monsoon’s progress had stalled due to which the state recorded 24 per cent deficit rains between June 1 and 11.
As per the information available with IMD, at least four districts including Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Malkangiri have recorded large deficient rain - a departure 60 per cent or less. Similarly, eleven districts recorded deficient rainfall - between 20 pc to 59 pc. These districts included Sambalpur, Balangir, Nuapada, Keonjhar, Puri, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Jajpur, Balasore as well as Koraput. Nine districts have reported normal rain.
The national weather forecaster said conditions are favourable for further advancement of south-west monsoon over more parts of central and adjoining east India around Saturday.
From Saturday onwards, director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, the monsoon may move to some southern districts of the state and the prevailing upper air cyclonic circulation over west-central Bay of Bengal off north coastal Andhra Pradesh could help the progress.
The regional met office predicted heavy rainfall for four days starting from Saturday which could help improve the rainfall scenario. Intense rainfall is expected in Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada and Koraput districts on Saturday. Similarly, heavy rain is likely in five districts the next day.
Besides, light to moderate rainfall or thundershower is likely to occur at many places in the state during the four-day period.
Meanwhile, parts of Odisha, including the twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, received rains on Wednesday. Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Cuttack recorded 16.7 mm and 11.2 mm rains respectively between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on the day.
The state capital’s poor drainage system was exposed as severe water-logging was reported in areas like Bomikhal with clogged drains overflowing. Vehicular traffic was crippled as scores of motorists could be seen taking shelters under various flyovers in the city and obstructing the movement of cars and other vehicles.