Stalled monsoon may pick up pace in Odisha, 50 per cent districts get deficit rains

BHUBANESWAR: After early arrival, the south-west monsoon’s progress was stalled but it is expected to pick up pace from Saturday onwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The south-west monsoon had arrived in Odisha on May 28, almost two weeks ahead of its usual date of June 12. However, the monsoon’s progress had stalled due to which the state recorded 24 per cent deficit rains between June 1 and 11.

As per the information available with IMD, at least four districts including Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Malkangiri have recorded large deficient rain - a departure 60 per cent or less. Similarly, eleven districts recorded deficient rainfall - between 20 pc to 59 pc. These districts included Sambalpur, Balangir, Nuapada, Keonjhar, Puri, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Jajpur, Balasore as well as Koraput. Nine districts have reported normal rain.

The national weather forecaster said conditions are favourable for further advancement of south-west monsoon over more parts of central and adjoining east India around Saturday.

From Saturday onwards, director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, the monsoon may move to some southern districts of the state and the prevailing upper air cyclonic circulation over west-central Bay of Bengal off north coastal Andhra Pradesh could help the progress.