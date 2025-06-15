One arrested for assaulting business man over parking row

BHUBANESWAR: Police have arrested an anti-social for allegedly attacking a business man late on Friday night over a parking dispute.

Acting on the complaint of the businessman Swapneswar Panigrahi, when the police conducted a raid at the accused Chandan Mohapatra’s house, he jumped off from the terrace to escape. However, he sustained injuries after the fall and was admitted to the local community health centre (CHC).

Police said Panigrahi was returning from a restaurant near Lingipur area in his car when he had a heated exchange with Mohapatra and his associate Happy Bhoi over parking of their two-wheeler on the road. The two hurled abuses at Panigrahi and even attacked him and his friend Siba Prasad Bhoi with cold drinks bottles. They also vandalised his car.

Panigrahi and Sethi sustained head injuries in the attack. Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said efforts were being made to arrest Bhoi, who is on the run after committing the crime.

While Mohapatra was earlier booked by different police stations for various crimes including extortion, kidnapping and dacoity, Bhoi was previously arrested for allegedly attacking a police team when they attempted to apprehend an accused person.