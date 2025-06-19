PM Modi’s visit: 133 platoons of police force to be deployed in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: At least 133 platoons of police force will be deployed in the state capital during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to attend the BJP government’s first anniversary celebration here on June 20.

About 16 DCP rank officers, 33 additional DCPs, 93 ACPs, 100 inspectors and 450 SIs and ASIs will be deputed to maintain law and order. Earlier in the day, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and DGP YB Khurania went to Janata Maidan, the venue where the event will be organised, to review preparedness for the event. The Special Protection Group also reviewed the security arrangements for Modi’s road show and at Janata Maidan.

Addressing mediapersons, police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said adequate personnel of CAPF have also been stationed to ensure that the event passes off smoothly. Out of the total deployment, 25 platoons will be engaged for route lining during the PM’s road show, he said.

On the day, Commissionerate Police issued a traffic advisory to ensure the citizens do not face any inconvenience during the event. Police said significant traffic congestion is anticipated in and around the city, especially between Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) to Janata Maidan via Capital Hospital Square, AG Square, Power House Square, Shastri Nagar, Behera Sahi, Xavier Square and Nalco Square.

As all the lanes and bylanes on the above routes will be closed during the road show, traffic congestion is expected between 3 pm and 6 pm. Meanwhile, authorities said adequate arrangements have been made for dewatering if rains play spoilsport during the celebrations in Janata Maidan.

“Pipes are on standby for dewatering and drainage system has been kept ready in Janata Maidan to ensure there is no waterlogging inside the venue in case the city experiences heavy rains,” said sources. The venue had experienced waterlogging due to heavy rains when Modi had launched Subhadra Yojana on September 17 last year.

Meanwhile, IMD said light to moderate rain or thundershower may occur at many places on Friday and Saturday.