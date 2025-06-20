Ahead of PM’s visit, Congress steps up heat on Majhi govt over rising crime against women

BHUBANESWAR: Turning the heat on the BJP government a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, the Congress on Thursday constituted an all-women five-member fact-finding team to visit Odisha and submit a report on the alleged rise in atrocities against women in the state.

The initiative comes in the wake of the gang-rape of a college girl on Gopalpur beach in Ganjam district on Sunday.

“In light of the horrific rape incident reported from Gopalpur in Odisha, the increasing cases of atrocities against women, and the disturbing number of women reported missing - numbering in thousands over the past few years - Congress president has deputed a fact-finding team to visit Odisha and submit a comprehensive report on the situation,” AICC general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal, said in a statement.

Congress general secretary Deepa Dasmunshi is convenor of the panel which includes three MPs - Ranjeet Ranjan, Praniti Shinde and S Jothimani. Former Mahila Congress president Shobha Oza is the other member.

To amplify the issue at the national level, the All India Mahila Congress also held a press conference, addressed jointly by All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, Odisha Mahila Congress president Minakshi Bahinipati and party MLA Sofia Firdous, at the AICC headquarters in Delhi on the day.

Lamba lambasted the BJP government for what she called a poor track record in maintaining law and order, especially when the chief minister is in charge of the Home department. “If you look at Odisha’s report card of 11 months, 15 rape cases are reported here everyday; in 10 months, 4,500 daughters are pleading for justice in different places of the state, and in 11 months, 28,000 women and daughters of the state have become victims of atrocities. Where do criminals get so much courage from?” she asked.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government, Firdous said it is still spreading fake narrative even after 10 people gangraped a girl in an international tourist destination like Gopalpur.