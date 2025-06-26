LoPAR-induced rain likely to dampen Rath Yatra

BHUBANESWAR: Rains induced by a low pressure area may play spoilsport during Rath Yatra on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said an upper air cyclonic circulation persists over north-west Bay of Bengal and adjoining north and under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region within 24 hours.

The second such low pressure to form over Bay of Bengal after arrival of southwest monsoon in the state on May 28, its intensity may not be very strong, said the weather experts.

The regional met office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph in four districts on Thursday. Heavy rains, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph is expected in eight districts and light to moderate rains and thundershower is likely to occur in most places during the period.

While there is no heavy rainfall warning for Puri on the day of Rath Yatra, the regional met office said many places in the state are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity on Friday.

“The low pressure area’s intensity is likely to reduce from Friday onwards. Though heavy rainfall is unlikely to occur in Puri on the day of Rath Yatra, the town may experience a few spells of light to moderate rains or thundershower on that day,” said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Manorama Mohanty.

On the day, government officials held a meeting in the evening to discuss the anticipated rainfall activity on Friday. The police said barricades will be put in place to regulate the movement of devotees and prevent overcrowding, especially in areas prone to waterlogging.

Besides, public address systems will be used to provide updates on the weather conditions and if there are any changes in the schedule of the rituals in case it rains. Odisha has recorded 7 per cent deficit rains between June 1 and 25. The fresh low pressure area is expected to bring down the rainfall deficit in the state.