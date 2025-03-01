Govt asks CDA to speed up Mahanadi riverfront work

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday gave its approval for the final master plan of Mahanadi Waterfront Rejuvenation and Waterfront Promenade and directed the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) to take up the project work at the earliest.

Chairing a high-level meeting at Kharabela Bhawan here, Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra stressed timely execution of the project.

The state government has made a provision of `200 crore for the project with `50 crore already allocated for the purpose in both Cuttack and Sambalpur. A high-level committee of the state government had also approved the detailed project report for the riverfront development in Cuttack earlier. The project is likely to utilise around 586 acre land.

Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous, Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Souvik Biswal, Cuttack Sadar MLA Prakash Chandra Sethy, mayor Subhas Singh, and H&UD secretary Usha Padhee along with officials of CDA, CMC and Water Resources department attended the meeting. The public representatives urged the government to start the work of the project immediately as per the DPR, and suggested its completion before next Bali Jatra.

Department officials said the Mahanadi waterfront development has been envisioned as a world-class urban and recreational space.