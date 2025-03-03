National level oratory contest held at ASTHA School of Management in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The ninth edition of the National Level Oratory Contest - YUGMA 2025 was organised by ASTHA School of Management here recently.

The two-day event, dedicated to Late Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty, a spiritual collaborator and divine practitioner, provided a platform for young minds to showcase their dynamism, patriotism, creativity and values through speech, debate and discussion.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by professor and former HOD of medicine at SCB medical college and hospital, Cuttack, Dr Jayanta Kumar Panda who inspired participants with his address on spiritual transformation.

Executive director-cum-secretary, ASTHA School of Management, Bankim Mohanty welcomed the participants while principal Prof Sharmila Subramanian delivered the theme address. The valediction ceremony was attended by New Life Education Trust secretary Sri Prasad Tripathy and former executive director (H&A), NALCO, Amiya Pattnaik.

More than 100 participants from over 50 universities and institutions across the country took part in the contest demonstrating exceptional oratory prowess before the expert jury comprising chief mentor Bhagirathi Mohapatra and Ashok Mangaraj.

Soumya Ranjan Dixit from the National Law University, Cuttack, won the contest and received a cash prize of Rs 25,000. Soumya Agarwal from SCB MCH, Cuttack, and Ayaskant Bal from the Institute of Pharmacy and Tech, Salipur, were first and second runners up respectively. Prof Jinasis Mohanty, Prof Dipan Kumar Jena, Prof Pramit Chandra Rout, and Sanjib Kumar Mishra coordinated the event.