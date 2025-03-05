Bhubaneswar MP Sarangi to take up AIIMS-BBS expansion issue with chief minister

The MP interacted with patients from different departments of the hospital and inquired about their health conditions. She also visited the ICU units of medicine, orthopaedics, emergency, pediatrics, and obstetrics & gynaecology departments and collected feedback from patients regarding medical services being provided to them and their concerns.

Chairing a meeting with AIIMS Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas, superintendent Dr Dillip Parida and heads of various departments, Sarangi discussed the need for infrastructure development, increasing the number of medical and paramedical staff, and hiring more technicians.

“Around 5,000 patients from Odisha and four neighbouring states visit AIIMS Bhubaneswar every day, making it a crucial healthcare hub,” Sarangi said, while urging hospital staff to ensure that no patient is deprived of quality treatment.

During the meeting, the AIIMS director presented a number of proposals and highlighted the need for BMC’s intervention in improving the premier hospital’s streetlight, water supply and sanitation facilities besides the waste management services.

The MP assured to hold discussions with the BMC mayor and commissioner over the issues. She assured to take up the issues pertaining to AIIMS satellite centre in Balasore and other facilities with Union Health minister JP Nadda.