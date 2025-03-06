Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi inaugurates Palasuni foot over bridge

BHUBANESWAR: MP Aparajita Sarangi on Wednesday inaugurated the much-awaited Palasuni foot over bridge (FOB) in the capital city.

The FOB was a long-standing demand of residents of Palasuni and surrounding areas as several lives were lost in accidents on the national highway. Sarangi, who had taken up the demand and started efforts for the construction of a foot over bridge, said more than 200 accidents have been reported near Palasuni Square and many perished in the last few years.

On July 19 last year, she met Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and proposed the FOB, following which the Union minister immediately approved the proposal and sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the project.

The MP said the project was expedited after the BJP government came to power. The FOB will especially benefit the elderly persons who want to cross the highway with ease.

“One more over bridge will be built at the Tankapani-Sai Mandir Square to avoid congestion. The process is underway and work will start soon. Another over bridge near SUM Hospital at Nakhara is in the pipeline,” Sarangi informed.

NHAI project director Suraj Singh, BJP leader and former MLA Priyadarshi Mishra and others were present at the inauguration ceremony.