Odisha Assembly descends into chaos; Congress Bahinipati breaks Speaker’s mic
BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha Assembly on Monday slipped into complete chaos with the Opposition disrupting the proceedings throughout the day while Congress legislator Tara Prasad Bahinipati managed to latch on to the microphone on the Speaker’s podium and break it.
The BJD and Congress members were protesting the controversial statement of BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra over Koshal’s merger with Odisha and rising crime against women in the state.
As soon as the House assembled for the day, the opposition parties started creating ruckus forcing Speaker Surama Padhy to adjourn the proceedings multiple times. While the BJD members demanded Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to clear the government’s stand on Mishra’s statement terming the merger of Koshal region with Odisha a historic blunder, Congress protested over the increasing crime against women in the state.
The situation escalated when Bahinipati tried to climb onto the Speaker’s podium and break the microphone. The incident occurred during the afternoon session when the demand for grants of the ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare department was being discussed.
Congress members staged a walkout from the House and sat on dharna near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises. Though the Speaker called an all-party meeting to discuss the issues and restore normalcy in the House, the noisy scenes continued.
Earlier in the day, the Opposition members trooped into the well of the House holding placards and shouting slogans. While the BJD members raised slogans from the well, some Congress members were seen trying to climb onto the Speaker’s podium. Following the ruckus, the Speaker adjourned the House till noon.
The agitating BJD members then staged a sit-in protest near the statue of Madhu Babu on the Assembly premises. Speaking to mediapersons, senior BJD MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain alleged Mishra’s statement was aimed at dividing Odisha. “The BJP came to power with the slogan of ‘Odia Asmita’ (pride). But the aim of Mishra’s statement was to divide Odisha,” he said.
As normalcy did not return, Speaker adjourned the House till 1 pm and then 4 pm. Noisy scenes continued in the House during the afternoon session also.