Odisha Assembly descends into chaos; Congress Bahinipati breaks Speaker’s mic

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha Assembly on Monday slipped into complete chaos with the Opposition disrupting the proceedings throughout the day while Congress legislator Tara Prasad Bahinipati managed to latch on to the microphone on the Speaker’s podium and break it.

The BJD and Congress members were protesting the controversial statement of BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra over Koshal’s merger with Odisha and rising crime against women in the state.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, the opposition parties started creating ruckus forcing Speaker Surama Padhy to adjourn the proceedings multiple times. While the BJD members demanded Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to clear the government’s stand on Mishra’s statement terming the merger of Koshal region with Odisha a historic blunder, Congress protested over the increasing crime against women in the state.

The situation escalated when Bahinipati tried to climb onto the Speaker’s podium and break the microphone. The incident occurred during the afternoon session when the demand for grants of the ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare department was being discussed.

Congress members staged a walkout from the House and sat on dharna near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises. Though the Speaker called an all-party meeting to discuss the issues and restore normalcy in the House, the noisy scenes continued.