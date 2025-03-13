Odisha Assembly withdraws curbs on mobile phones to press gallery

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Assembly revoked restrictions on mobile phones to the press gallery after journalists boycotted the House proceedings on Wednesday.

After a discussion between Speaker Surama Padhy and a delegation of the scribes, minister of state for Higher Education Suryabanshi Suraj announced that mobiles will be allowed to the press gallery in the House. There will be no restriction on journalists to carry their mobile phones to the press gallery but they cannot take photographs or record videos, he said.

The journalists said at the meeting that they were unable to perform their professional duties upon not being allowed to carry mobile phones inside the House. As per the decision taken in the meeting, mobile phones will remain on silent mode in the press gallery. The Information and Public Relations department will supply photographs of the question hour to the media. The Speaker also said that the Assembly will organise an orientation programme for the journalists covering the proceedings of the House.

Earlier on the day, reporters were prevented by security personnel at the entry gates from carrying mobile phones though no official notification was issued to this effect. Following this, journalists boycotted the House proceedings and staged a dharna near Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises.

Both BJD and Congress came out in support of the journalists. BJD legislator and former minister Arun Kumar Sahoo strongly condemned the restriction on media and urged the Speaker not to interfere with the freedom of the press. Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, who was suspended for a week on Tuesday, also criticised the action and said his party fully supported the journalists’ protest.