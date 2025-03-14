‘Annakhetra’ outside Shree Jagannath temple in pipeline

BHUBANESWAR: As part of the Srimandir decongestion plans, a dedicated ‘Annakhetra’ will be created outside Shree Jagannath temple in Puri for devotees to partake Mahaprasad after purchasing it from Ananda Bazaar.

Head of the temple’s cultural advisory board and Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb informed this after reviewing the ongoing Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa and Gundicha temple development works on Thursday.

He said while devotees can purchase Mahaprasad from Ananda Bazaar, a designated space will be created outside the shrine’s Uttara Dwara where people can sit down and partake it. “When the Ananda Bazaar was created, the devotees’ count was much less. Today, the footfall at Ananda Bazaar has increased manifold which is leading to overcrowding. This facility will address the problems faced by devotees at Ananda Bazaar and provide them a spacious dining zone. The proposal of setting up an Annakhetra will be taken up with the government soon,” he said.

Chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said the Gundicha temple’s ‘rosaghara’ will also undergo complete revamp. “We have decided to begin the work immediately after this year’s Niladri Bije so that it is completed by next year’s Rath Yatra,” Padhee said.