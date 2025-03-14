STF busts illegal arms factory in Cuttack, four inter-state criminals arrested

CUTTACK: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit at Bada Dhuleswar village within 42 Mouza police limits and arrested four inter-state criminals in this connection on Thursday.

Police identified the accused as kingpin Sarat Chandra Yadav and his associates Md Budhu of Howrah in West Bengal, and Md Abid Husein of Hajrat Ganj Khanka Md Kalu of Dilwarpur in Munger district of Bihar.

Sources said, the locals knew Yadav by the name Sarat Chandra Behera. The accused ran the illegal unit from a straw-thatched house in the village. Acting on a tip-off, a team of STF officers along with Cuttack police reached the spot in the wee hours of the day and conducted a raid.

“Huge quantities of manufacturing materials of 7 mm pistol including 29 gun parts with barrel, 14 slides, 36 grips, 15 barrels, 14 iron bars, a lathe machine with motor, a milling machine with motor, a drilling machine with motor, a grinder machine and other instruments were recovered from the house,” said a senior CB official adding, the accused are being interrogated.

“A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act-1959. Further investigation is underway,” the officer said.