Odisha: Justice Dipak Mishra Sahitya Samman for Professor Dasrathi Das

BHUBANESWAR: Utkal Sahitya Samaj, the oldest literary organisation of the state, has decided to confer Justice Dipak Mishra Sahitya Samman upon Prof Dasrathi Das for his contribution to Odia literature.

The award which includes a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh will be given away on April 12. An eminent writer and poet, Prof Das has made outstanding contribution towards enrichment of Odia literature and has written several books including ‘Kabya Sambad’, ‘Kabisurya Kavyabibha’, ‘Adhunika Kabyajigynasa: Chitrakalpa’, ‘Sahitya Bibek’, ‘Mrutyulokare Rutu Saptama’ and ‘Prasanga Puruna: Bhabana Nua’.

Born in Ayatpur village of Kendrapara, he was an Odia professor in several colleges and also taught in Ravenshaw University for some time, apart from writing novels and essays in both Odia and English languages. For his book ‘Prasanga Puruna: Bhabana Nua’, he had received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1976.

This is the first time the Utkal Sahitya Samaj, which was established in 1903, will be awarding a literary person for his contribution towards Odia literature.