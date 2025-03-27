BJD condemns entry of police into well of House to evict MLAs

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD joined the Congress in condemning the suspension of MLAs and their eviction from the well of the House by engaging police.

Stating that this is for the first time in the history of Odisha Assembly that police entered the House to deal with the Opposition, deputy leader of BJD legislature party Prasanna Acharya described the incident as rare and unprecedented. “Both the ruling party and Opposition are required for the smooth functioning of the Assembly. But this government likes to run the Assembly without the Opposition,” he remarked.

Taking strong exception to the Speaker’s decision, senior BJD MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain said the regional party will never allow democracy to be killed in the House. “The excessive action of the Speaker has led to such a situation in the House. The chief minister and the Speaker should take the initiative to resolve the issue,” he said.