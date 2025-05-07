Puri to get international airport: CM Majhi thanks PM Modi and Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Civil Aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu for granting in-principle approval for the proposed international airport at Puri.

Expressing gratitude, Majhi said this project will significantly enhance regional air connectivity, drive economic development and make Puri more accessible to lakhs of pilgrims and tourists from across the globe.

The greenfield airport in the holy city of Puri to be named Shree Jagannath International Airport will be a game-changer for the state’s connectivity and economic growth, he said.

The airport will be developed on 1,164 acre of land at an estimated cost of Rs 5,631 crore. Planned in three phases, the facility is designed to handle up to 46 lakh passengers annually upon completion.

“Puri, one of the four cardinal pilgrimage sites in Hinduism and the site of the iconic Jagannath temple, attracts millions of devotees every year. The proposed airport is expected to further elevate its status as a spiritual and tourism hub,” Majhi said.