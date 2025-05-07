Senior BJD leaders express discontent over party’s organisational reshuffle

BHUBANESWAR: A day after BJD president Naveen Patnaik restructured the party’s organisational set up by reviving the PAC and announcing the new state office-bearers, several senior leaders on Tuesday voiced their discontentment over the matter stating it was not representative in nature.

Deputy leader of BJD legislature party Prasanna Acharya, who has been appointed as the convenor of the Krushak Janata Dal in the rank of a senior vice-president, told this paper that he was involved in farmers’ politics and agitation 35 years ago before he was elected as an MLA.

“I have left such agitational politics long back. I do not know what the party expects of me in my new role,” Acharya said adding, he would speak to Naveen about it during their next meeting.

Meanwhile, taking an indirect dig at the party president, senior MLA Badrinarayan Patra said those in his good books seem to have been included in the PAC. “Let us wait for the results of this latest organisational restructuring,” he said. Patra has been appointed as the convenor of Siksha and Sikshak frontal cell of the party. The former minister has been critical about the functioning of the party recently. Both Acharya and Patra have not been included in the 10-member PAC headed by Naveen.

On the other hand, dissident leader Bhupinder Singh said those who have not been appointed to any post will meet soon and take a call on the next step. Apart from Singh, several senior leaders including former ministers Prafulla Mallik and Sashi Bhusan Behera, and former MLA Nrusingha Charan Sahu have not been given any post in the restructured organisational set up of the party.