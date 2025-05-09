Odisha Chief Secretary reviews civil defence preparedness amid potential emergencies

BHUBANESWAR : Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on Thursday asked district collectors, superintendents of police and other officials to take necessary steps to ensure civil defence preparedness to mitigate potential impacts during emergency.

The chief secretary took a review of the preparation for civil defence exercises in identified districts, positioning of civil defence volunteers, organisational structure and training for effective service delivery.

The meeting emphasised on deploying more civil defence volunteers in industrial areas and cities to ensure public safety. Providing training to civil defense volunteers to improve their skills and response capabilities was also discussed.

The meeting acknowledged the crucial role of ‘Aapda Mitras’, who have been instrumental in providing frontline support during disasters. It was suggested to leverage their assistance during emergencies. The discussion also focused on strengthening disaster management coordination by collaborating with various organisations, including volunteers, National Service Scheme (NSS), NCC cadets, Nehru Yuva Kendra and St John Ambulance.

Ahuja also recommended installing siren systems in key industrial areas and densely populated regions across districts to alert the public in case of emergencies. He emphasised the need for preparedness and enhanced public awareness in the face of crises, viewing each critical situation as a challenge and ways to convert it into an opportunity.

The meeting was attended by district collectors and SPs from various districts including Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Angul, Sambalpur and Sundargarh through virtual mode.

Shah’s 2-day visit to state cancelled

Bhubaneswar: Amid ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, the two-day official visit of Union Home minister Amit Shah to the state beginning May 10 has been postponed. Shah was supposed to attend important events at Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar and Jatni. He was scheduled to dedicate some central government projects at Sambalpur on May 10. A visit to Puri for darshan of Lord Jagannath was also in his itinerary. On May 11, Shah was to address a public meeting at Janata Maidan here and and later in the day, he was to lay the foundation stone for a new campus of the National Forensic Sciences University at Jatni in Khurda.