Odisha Mayor Sulochana Das draws ire for ‘supporting’ Bangladeshi settlers

BHUBANESWAR: Mayor Sulochana Das on Thursday faced severe protests in Niladri Vihar area of ward no 14 for allegedly making comments in favour of the Bangladeshi immigrants.

Raising ‘go back’ slogans, the protesters also showed black flags to Das who had visited the area in the morning for a ward-level grievance hearing programme of the BMC, accusing her of being a supporter of the Bangladeshi immigrants.

They questioned the mayor as to how the illegal immigrants from the neighbouring country were provided ration cards when hundreds of genuine beneficiaries in the city have been deprived of the facility for years. They demanded a clarification on the matter from Das and accountability from the local administration in the matter.