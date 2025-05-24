Odisha CM Majhi leaves on four-day visit to New Delhi, likely to meet PM Modi

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday left on a four-day visit to Delhi during which he is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invite him to attend the celebrations of one year completion of BJP government in the state.

Sources said the chief minister is likely to call on the prime minister on Monday. During the meeting, Majhi is also likely to submit a report on the performance of the state government in the past year. The roadmap for the future will also discussed.

Majhi is also scheduled to attend the 10th governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog on Saturday. Besides, he will attend the meeting of all NDA chief ministers called by the prime minister on Sunday.

The state government has planned week-long celebrations from June 12 to June 18 for one year completion of the BJP government. PM Modi Union Home minister Amit Shah and several other Union ministers are expected to attend the celebrations.

The programmes will showcase the achievements of the BJP government over the past 12 months. Besides, an outreach programme will also be launched during which BJP leaders will contact one crore families across the state and inform them about the government’s achievements.