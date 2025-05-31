Nurse dies by suicide in hostel in Cuttack

CUTTACK: A 25-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in a private working women’s hostel at Charigharia in Jobra on Thursday night. The deceased, identified as Kalpana Das of Balasore, was working as a nurse at a private hospital in Jobra since the last two months. She was found hanging inside the bathroom of her hostel.

According to the police, Kalpana was with her roommates till around 9.45 pm, following which she went inside the bathroom. However, when she didn’t return for over an hour and didn’t respond to knocks and calls, the inmates broke open the bathroom door and found her hanging. After checking her pulse, they found that she had died.

Upon being informed, Malgodown police arrived at the scene, seized the body, and sent it to SCB medical college and hospital for postmortem. “According to her inmates, Kalpana was neither mentally distressed nor overburdened with work. She also didn’t have any enmity. Further investigation is on,” police said.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104 or Tele MANAS 14416).