Man posing as doctor molests 19-year-old ICU patient at SCB Medical College; arrested

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, an outsourced male attendant at the SCB medical college and hospital (SCBMCH) posing as a doctor has allegedly molested a 19-year-old girl undergoing treatment in the ICU at the new medicine ward.

The accused, 25-year-old Manas Pati, was arrested on Sunday. Sources said Pati was engaged at the hospital through an outsourcing manpower agency. He was apprehended from his house in Macchua Bazar.

The incident had occurred on Saturday. Two nurses were on duty in the ICU. One of them had gone out while the other was engaged in some paper work when Pati brought a patient for admission. Finding no one around, he then allegedly molested the patient, sources said.

The matter came to light when the girl narrated her ordeal in front of her mother. “As per the victim’s mother, an outsourced staff posing as a doctor touched her daughter inappropriately while she was undergoing treatment in the ICU,” said a senior police officer.

Basing on the complaint, a case was registered and investigation launched. Pati was identified during verification of the CCTV footages and eventually nabbed within 24 hours of registration of the case, the officer added.

SCBMCH superintendent Prof Gautam Satapathy, however, refused to provide more details regarding the case.

The incident has, meanwhile, raised concern over the safety and security of female patients undergoing treatment at the hospital.