Opposition BJD, Congress slam government over law and order situation

BHUBANESWAR : The BJD and Congress strongly criticised the state government over the worsening law and order situation following the murder of senior lawyer and BJP leader Pitabasa Panda outside his house in Berhampur on Monday night.

Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said in a post on X, people have started feeling insecure under the BJP government and an atmosphere of fear prevails in the state amidst the festive season. “The fact that Pitabasa Panda, the senior lawyer of Ganjam, was shot and killed while sitting in front of his own house is extremely heinous and heartbreaking.”

Alleging that the BJP has completely failed in maintaining law and order in Odisha, Naveen pointed to the series of serious crimes in the recent days.