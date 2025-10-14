796 dead, four live bats seized from auto, 11 people detained

CUTTACK: Forest officials on Monday seized around 796 dead bats and rescued four live ones from an auto-rickshaw while they were being transported from Subasi reserve forest in Athagarh division to Bhubaneswar. Eleven persons including the auto driver have been detained for questioning.

Acting on a tip-off, forest officials intercepted the auto on NH-55 near Kapursingh at around 4 pm and on searching the vehicle found the bats packed in two bags. Khuntuni forest range officer NM Sahu said the auto driver Babuli Nayak (45) and 10 others who were travelling in the vehicle were detained and are being questioned.

“The detained persons, all hailing from Bhubaneswar, said they caught the bats using nets from trees and a closed factory located near a wetland in Subasi forest. They confessed they caught the winged mammals for meat but are yet to reveal the point of delivery,” Sahu said. The four rescued live bats are being provided necessary treatment and will be released in the forest, he informed.

The incident has raised concern over the rise in poaching of birds and animals with the onset of winter. Sources said taking advantage of the absence of a permanent DFO in Athagarh forest division, some unscrupulous persons are actively involved in poaching activities in the area. After promotion and transfer of Athagarh DFO JD Pati, the post has been lying vacant with RCCF Angul Circle Sanjay Kumar Swain as in-charge for the last few months.