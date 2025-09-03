Projects worth Rs 178 crore in Odisha to be sent for central approval

BHUBANESWAR: The state-level executive committee (SLEC) of the ST & SC development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare department has decided to submit projects worth Rs 178 crore to the Centre seeking its approval for their implementation in tribal areas of the state.

The projects include construction of classrooms, new hostels, staff quarters for teachers of the schools run by the department, and roads and bridges in tribal areas of the state.

Projects under Article 275(1) of the Constitution are schemes approved by the Centre for promoting the welfare and development of STs. These funds are used for overall improvement in the standard of living of ST communities through infrastructure projects in tribal areas.

The committee also reviewed the implementation of projects under the Mukhyamantri Janajati Jeevika Mission. The activities undertaken in the last two years under the State Sector Livelihood Scheme were also discussed. Various activities relating to improvement in agriculture production, enhancing irrigation infrastructure and promotion of micro-entrepreneurs were also discussed at the meeting.

It was decided that the annual plan of Rs 225 crore will be submitted for approval of the Centre under the scheme. Development commissioner Anu Garg, who presided over the meeting, directed the department officials to make holistic planning and complete the work on time to create durable assets. She also asked officers to make impact assessment study for course correction if required.