775 elderly pilgrims begin Tirtha Yatra

BHUBANESWAR: THE first pilgrimage train for 2025-26 under the Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana, carrying 775 senior citizens, was flagged off by deputy chief minister Pravati Parida from the Bhubaneswar railway station here on Wednesday.

The train, ‘Bharat Gaurav’, will carry the pilgrims to Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath and they will also witness Ganga Arati and visit temples along the Ganga Ghats.

Speaking on the occasion, Parida informed that the government has decided to take 8,000 senior citizens to various pilgrimage sites across the country in 10 phases under the scheme, in the current financial year. Her counterpart KV Singh Deo, who also joined the programme, appreciated the efforts of the Tourism department and IRCTC for implementing the yojana.

The 775 pilgrims are being accompanied by 25 escort officers in the train.