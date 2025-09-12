Odisha CM Majhi orders action against fertiliser black marketing

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday directed district collectors to closely monitor fertiliser distribution to farmers through the primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) and large area multi-purpose cooperative societies (LAMPCS) across the state.

Taking a review of fertiliser availability in the backdrop of alleged shortage and black marketing of the subsidised soil nutrients at cooperative society level, the chief minister also directed officials to take immediate action against such activities. Instead of seizing the fertilisers at the inspection site, he suggested to transfer the stock to the nearest PACS or LAMPCS for distribution to farmers.

The CM was informed that there is no shortage of fertilisers in the state and distribution is going on smoothly as per each district’s needs. The state has received 9.55 lakh tonne of fertilisers for the 2025 kharif season from the central government. If needed, request will be made for supply of more fertilisers. As of now, out of the 11,66,733 tonne of fertilisers available with the state government, 9,85,967 tonne have already been sold, officials said.

The chief minister directed the Agriculture department to supply different grades of fertilisers to PACS and LAMPCS based on the stock status and requirements in the districts. He also instructed the officials of MARKFED to expedite fertiliser supply and other departments concerned to strengthen enforcement activities at the district and block levels to prevent black marketing and illegal activities.