Bhubaneswar stray dog census to start from September 17

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will conduct a citywide stray dog census across all 67 wards from September 17.

BMC officials said 410 teams, led by expert veterinarians and civic officials, will carry out the survey in two phases using scientific methods, as part of the civic body’s plan to roll out an effective animal birth control (ABC) drive to contain the canine population in the city.

“A total of 410 teams comprising veterinary experts, ward officers, Swachh Sathis, sanitation workers, supervisors and other BMC officials will be engaged for the task. To ensure accuracy, a special training programme has been launched by the corporation for the teams in all three zones of the city,” said BMC deputy commissioner N Ganesh Babu.

The first phase of the census will start on September 17 and continue till September 20, while the second phase will commence from September 21 and continue till September 24. The BMC has planned to conduct the exercise in the early morning hours, between 5 am and 7 am, citing that the street dogs are more visible in localities during that time.