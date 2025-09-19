Family of train mishap victim to get ex gratia after 19 years

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed East Coast Railway to pay Rs 9.23 lakh as compensation to the legal heir of Sarbeswar Swain, who died following an accident during a train journey 19 years ago.

Delivering the verdict recently, Justice SK Panigrahi came down heavily on the Railways for denying compensation and prolonging the matter for nearly two decades. The court set aside the April 4, 2024 order of the Railway Claims Tribunal, Bhubaneswar bench, which had dismissed the claim petition filed by Satyajit Swain, the deceased’s legal heir.

Sarbeswar Swain had been travelling in Neelachal Express from Allahabad to Cuttack on December 25, 2006, when he reportedly fell inside the compartment due to a sudden jolt, sustained serious injuries and later died during treatment at Gaya government hospital on December 27, 2006.