‘Operation Sindoor’ themed arch at Bhubaneswar's Khannagar to honour Indian Army

“Real horses will be stationed near the entrance to recreate the scene at Pahalgam on that fateful day. Mini tricolour flags will also be put up on the welcome arch as well as the area in its vicinity to awaken the patriotic spirit among the visitors besides reminding all of the power of Sindoor, which is also the symbol of Shakti,” he added. The welcome arch is expected to be completed by September 27 night.

This is not all. The committee has also planned to distribute 500 saplings of plants like mango, jackfruit, blackberry and neem, etc., to the visitors at the pandal in view of the fortnight-long ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The sapling distribution activity will be done on Sashti on September 28, Sahu said.

This apart, Khiri, Dahi Pakhala and around 25 quintal laddu will be offered as bhog to the Mother Goddess after which it will be distributed among the devotees. Various cultural programmes are also in the pipeline for five days, for which reputed artistes have been roped in. Ghanta Badya of Balangir, Singha Badya of Sambalpur and Ranga Baja of Salepur will be used during the immersion procession, said committee president Subas Chandra Behera.