Odisha government to crack down on people letting cattle on roads

BHUBANESWAR: With stray cattle menace turning into a major hazard on highways and state roads, the Odisha government has decided to intensify enforcement by penalising the owners of cattle found roaming freely on roads while shifting the animals to shelters.
This comes after the alarming number of people and animals who were killed in road accidents in recent years. As many as 1,601 people and 242 animals have lost their lives, while 1,591 people sustained grievous injuries in road accidents due to collisions of vehicles with animals in the last three years.
At a recent high level meeting, chaired by principal secretary of Commerce and Transport Usha Padhee, it has been decided to immediately identify animal vehicle crash hotspots (AVCHs) along all highways and state roads. The NHAI and other road-owning agencies have been directed to share detailed hotspot locations with the C&T department so that corrective measures can be taken in coordination with stakeholders.
Since catching stray cattle poses risks for other road users, urban local bodies (ULBs) have been asked to ensure adequate safety measures. The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department will also review existing penal provisions against cattle owners and, if necessary, enhance penalties for negligence.
Prior to the enforcement drive, a seven-day awareness campaign will be carried out in hotspots, especially in roadside villages. More ambulances will be deployed by the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department for rescue and treatment of injured cattle.
Sources said ULBs will also identify frequent cattle entry points on highways, enabling road authorities to install pedestrian guard rails, cattle grids (real or virtual) and reflective tapes on cattle horns to improve night visibility.
The state has 95 registered cow shelters, with 37 more under construction. “Where permanent facilities are unavailable, temporary cattle shelters will be created by ULBs with financial assistance from NHAI, FARD department and private agencies. The ULBs will coordinate with local police for safe cattle catching and transportation,” said a Transport department official.
As per preliminary survey, stretches, including Bhubaneswar-Tangi, Tangi-Puintola, Puintola-Ichhapuram on NH-16, Bhubaneswar-Puri on NH-316, Rimuli-Rajamunda on NH-520 and Cuttack-Angul on NH-55 have been identified as AVCHs. Meanwhile, the state government has set a clear deadline to make NH-16 and NH-316 stray cattle free stretches by November 15.
