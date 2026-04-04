249 Odisha police stations’ CCTVs not connected to CMS, real-time surveillance hit

BHUBANESWAR: The State Police Headquarters is unable to make real-time surveillance of 249 police stations in the state because of their non-integration to the central management system (CMS).

The CMS provides real-time surveillance of all the integrated police stations. However, out of 645 police stations in the state, 249 are yet to be linked to the network.

The Odisha police has asked the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) to take up the issue with the agency which has been entrusted the work.

In a recent review, it came to fore that 12,797 CCTV cameras have been installed in 645 police stations of the state. Of them, 12,279 cameras are online in 632 police stations and there is no CCTV surveillance in the remaining 13 police stations.

Similarly, in every SP office, a video management system (VMS) has been installed for monitoring of CCTV surveillance system which is integrated with CMS located at the State Police Headquarters in Cuttack for central surveillance.

While 547 police stations are integrated with CMS, 98 are awaiting to be integrated while 151 others have been disconnected due to technical issues.