Additional DCP injured after Ama Bus hits cyclist near AG Square in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: An additional DCP rank officer was injured after being reportedly hit by an Ama Bus while cycling near the busy AG Square area here on Friday morning.

Krushna Chandra Sethi, posted as additional DCP in grievance cell at Commissionerate Police office here, was going towards Bhubaneswar Club when the accident took place at about 8.10 am. He suffered a collarbone fracture and has been admitted to a hospital.

Capital police have registered a case in this connection and launched an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the Comprehensive Region Urban Transport (CRUT) said the Ama Bus driven by Bharat Mohapatra had left from Pokhariput depot in the morning. The bus halted near AG Square to board/deboard passengers when a cyclist tried to overtake it from the right side. The bus resumed its journey and the cyclist came in contact with the vehicle near the driver-side door (a blind spot), said CRUT in a statement.

The captain immediately halted the bus and assisted the cyclist to the roadside and checked if he had sustained any injury. The bus then continued on its way, it added.

On receiving the information, senior CRUT officials met the injured police officer in the hospital. CRUT issued a safety advisory later in the day urging all road users, particularly cyclists and two-wheeler riders, to avoid riding in the blind spots of heavy vehicles.