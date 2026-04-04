BMC moves to act against 90 teachers for missing Census 2027 training

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sought permission to proceed against teachers remaining absent from training meant for Census-2027 enumeration.

The BMC, on Friday, said many teachers nominated to be engaged as enumerators and supervisors in Census 2027 in Bhubaneswar jurisdiction were found absent during the training without prior intimation and valid reason. Municipal commissioner and principal census officer for the city jurisdiction Chanchal Rana, wrote to director of Census Operations Nikhil Pawan Kalyan requesting him to grant permission to proceed with appropriate action.

Rana, in his letter, mentioned that many defaulters, nominated as enumerators, have remained absent during the training without prior intimation and reasonable cause, committing an offence under section-11 (1) of the Census Act 1948.

“As per the Census Rule 1990, section 5(3) previous sanction of the state government or an authority authorised in this behalf by the state government is needed to take action against such defaulters,” he stated. The BMC’s Census desk had also issued show cause notice to about 90 teachers and assistant teachers of many schools, mostly privately-run, for their absence from training and had asked as to why appropriate action should not be initiated against them for their absence.

Official sources said about 436 teachers have been engaged as enumerators and supervisors. However, absence of a large number of teachers from the training may severely impact nation-wide exercise, especially the house-listing operation scheduled to commence from April 16.