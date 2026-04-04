CM Mohan Majhi urges people to complete self-enumeration for Census

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday called upon the people to actively participate in the upcoming Census-2027 exercise commencing from April 16.

In a video message, Majhi said he has completed his self-enumeration and encouraged people to do so online. Emphasising the importance of accurate data in shaping development policies by the state and the Centre, the chief minister said the first phase of the census operations - house listing and house census - will commence across all 30 districts of the state from April 16 and continue till May 15.

The programme is being conducted in coordination with the directorate of Census Operations, Odisha, under the Ministry of Home Affairs and state Revenue and Disaster Management department. During this period, trained enumerators and supervisors will visit households to collect data.

Prior to this, a self-enumeration facility has been made available from April 1 to April 15 through the official portal (https://se.census.gov.in), allowing citizens to submit their details digitally.

Majhi appealed to the public to cooperate with enumerators during their visits and provide accurate information to ensure the success of the exercise.