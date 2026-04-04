East Coast Railway retains top spot in freight loading, record revenue in 2025-26

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has retained its position as top freight handling zone of Indian Railways in 2025-26 fiscal, registering a whopping freight load of over 286 million tonne.

The ECoR has also generated a gross revenue of over Rs 32,766 crore, achieving first position in apportioned gross revenue generation among all the zones with a collection of Rs 25,911.85 crore in last fiscal. The gross revenue regeneration was about 10.36 per cent more compared to Rs 26,691.82 crore registered in 2024-25 fiscal.

Addressing mediapersons here ECoR general manager Parmeshwar Funkwal on Friday said the zone handled 544.82 million tonne of freight for both loading and unloading. It posted a record freight loading of 286.26 million tonne, about 27 million tonne more over 259.25 million tonne in 2024-25, and also achieved a significant freight unloading of 258.56 million tonne against previous year’s 236.68 million tonne.

“East Coast Railway achieved first position among the zones in the apportioned gross revenue by generating Rs 25,911.85 crore in the financial year 2025-26. It also secured top position in the apportioned goods revenue at Rs 22,786.13 crore in 2025-26,” Funkwal said.

The zone has contributed about 17.1 per cent of the total 1,669.9 MT freight loading achieved by Indian Railways during the year, he added.