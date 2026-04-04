Labourer falls off building while chasing thief, dies in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A 17-year-old construction worker from West Bengal died after reportedly falling from the third floor of a building in Saheed Nagar area late on Thursday night, while chasing a suspected thief.

Investigation indicated that the miscreant had allegedly gone up the under-construction building with the intent to steal valuables such as mobile phones belonging to the workers who were asleep on the premises. On noticing the intruder, some workers attempted to catch hold of him. During the pursuit, Motilin Sheik (17) is said to have slipped from the third floor and fallen to the ground.

Police said he died on the spot. A case of unnatural death has been registered in connection with the incident. A separate case has also been registered against the miscreant who entered the building with intent to commit theft, an officer of the Saheed Nagar police station said.