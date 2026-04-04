No SCoR impact on Odisha, Rayagada division to be big game-changer: State government

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday asserted that Odisha will not suffer any revenue loss due to the restructuring of South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone. Instead, the state stands to gain significantly from the soon-to-be-operational Rayagada Railway Division.

Dismissing concerns over financial implications, the government said the new Rayagada division will bring substantial administrative and revenue advantages. In particular, the high-revenue Kothavalasa-Kirandul (KK) line will be placed under the jurisdiction of Rayagada division. Despite the line passing through parts of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, its inclusion under the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone will retain its earnings without any loss.

In the wake of protests by Opposition political parties and BJP MP from Berhampur, the chief minister’s office (CMO) came out with a clarification claiming that not a single inch of railway track from Odisha is being transferred to any other state. It maintained that all ongoing and proposed railway projects are designed to reinforce infrastructure within Odisha while also improving inter-state connectivity for broader economic benefits.