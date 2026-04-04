Raja Sahani’s arrest deals big blow to inter-state crime syndicate, says Odisha Police

CUTTACK: The arrest of Chouldwar jailbreak fugitive Raja Sahani has dealt a severe blow to the large and active inter-state organised crime syndicate, police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said on Friday.

Sahani (39), a native of Lohianagar in Bihar’s Begusarai district, had been on the run since his escape from Choudwar jail. A dreaded criminal, he frequently changed his locations, identity and occupations to evade arrest. After fleeing Odisha, he moved across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, operating under aliases such as Kamlesh Pandey and Subham.

He was apprehended by a special team of the Commissionerate police from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand following a sustained operation, on Wednesday.

According to Singh, Sahani and his associates were involved in a robbery at a jewellery showroom in Mysuru in December and had also attempted similar crimes at two locations near Visakhapatnam. He is wanted in 28 criminal cases.