Shifting of strategic rail stretch to SCoR sparks huge backlash in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Railway Board notification revising the jurisdiction of South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone incorporating Palasa-Ichchapuram rail section from Khurda Road division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has sparked a huge backlash in Odisha.

On April 2, 2026, the Railway Board authorised the transfer of Palasa-Ichchapuram rail section, a high revenue earning and strategically important stretch connecting Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, to Visakhapatnam division of SCoR. The move is seen as a significant reduction in ECoR’s jurisdiction, sparking accusations that the central government is prioritising development of Visakhapatnam-based SCoR over the interests of Odisha.

Leaders cutting across party lines have vehemently opposed this reorganisation arguing that the restructuring will create significant revenue loss for ECoR. The Opposition BJD and Congress accused the central government of compromising Odisha’s interest to appease the TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh, a key constituent of the NDA alliance.

Addressing a press conference at Shankha Bawan, BJD vice-president Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the double-engine government has delivered a double blow to Odisha even as the state was celebrating Odisha Day. Instead of securing greater benefits for Odisha, the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the state were systematically weakening the East Coast Railway, which is the highest revenue-generating railway zone in the country, they said.

Referring to the earlier decisions, Nayak said,”Portions of Koraput and Rayagada districts have already been brought under SCoR about a year ago. Now, during Odisha Day celebrations, Palasa and Ichchapuram have been shifted out of ECoR. This raises serious concerns about the continued shrinking of Odisha’s railway jurisdiction.”