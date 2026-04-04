Single-use plastic proliferates 89% places in Bhubaneswar, 86% in Delhi

BHUBANESWAR: Amid strong calls for a blanket ban on single-use plastic (SUP), about 89 per cent places in Bhubaneswar have been found to be ruled by the banned SUP products, finds a recent survey.

The Odisha capital, in fact, surpassed Delhi, Mumbai and Guwahati in use of SUP products, revealed the field study carried out by Toxics Link, a New Delhi-based research and advocacy organisation.

Toxics Link carried out on-ground assessment of the effectiveness of the single-use plastic ban in different locations across Delhi, Mumbai, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati between April and August 2025. The methodology combined direct observation with structured survey tools to generate robust, city-level insights.

Out of a total 560 samples in all four cities, SUPs were found at 471 sample locations showing a compliance of only around 16 per cent. Bhubaneswar was found to be the least compliant city where SUPs were found at 89.28 per cent of sample locations. It was followed by Delhi, Mumbai and Guwahati in the order of increasing compliance and decreasing number of samples where SUPs were found.

Based on the availability of SUPs found in the sample locations, Bhubaneswar was also found to be leading with a staggering 89 per cent of locations showing availability of the banned products. None of the places in the Odisha capital was found to be 100 per cent complaint to zero SUP. About 40 per cent of the malls surveyed were using the banned SUPs. Non-woven bag was the only banned product found in these locations. Alternatives were being used in all the malls and included products like wooden cutlery, paper straws, paper cups, paper bags, steel utensils and reusable plastic cutlery.