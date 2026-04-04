World Autism Awareness Day observed by Zain Foundation in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The World Autism Awareness Day was observed in a vibrant and inclusive manner here on Thursday. Organised by city-based Zain Foundation Trust, the event brought together children and adults with autism, along with their families and caregivers on a single platform to recognise them and raise awareness among people about the condition.

The programme saw participation from many institutions including KiiT SEN GLOBE, JP Das Learning Clinic, Udyam and Shining Spectrum. The participants showcased their abilities with a number of cultural performances such as singing, dance, yoga, mime and recitation, earning appreciation from a large audience.

A felicitation ceremony was also held to honour the performers as well as their special educators, therapists, caregivers and volunteers.

Noted Odissi dancer Aruna Mohanty graced the event and appreciated the efforts of the Zain Foundation Trust for its efforts.

The Trust has been actively working to promote autism awareness across Odisha and India for over a decade now and gradually building its mission of creating a holistic residential place for adults with autism.

Observed globally since 2007, the World Autism Awareness Day emphasises understanding and acceptance of individuals on the autism spectrum. The color blue, symbolising calmness and depth, is associated with the day to reflect the unique and dynamic nature of people with autism.