World Autism Awareness Day observed at KiiT International School in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The World Autism Awareness Day was observed at KiiT International School-Special Educational Needs (SEN) Globe to raise awareness and promote inclusivity.

School and Mass Education (SME) minister Nityananda Gond appreciated the initiative taken by KiiT International School SEN Globe for the children with special needs.

Autism is a condition where many inherent qualities remain hidden in such children. With proper cooperation and support from society, these qualities can be nurtured and brought to the forefront, the minister said.

He emphasised the need of greater public awareness and mentioned that the state government has undertaken several skill development programs for the growth and empowerment of such persons.

KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta said time and patience are absolutely necessary for the development of every special child. Samanta thanked the staff and teachers of SEN Globe for their dedication in caring for the students. KiiT International School chairperson Mona Lisa Bal said SEN Globe has been working with strong commitment for the last 12 years. She also informed that significant improvements have been observed in the condition of some of the special students who are now pursuing their education with normal students.