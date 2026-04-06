IMB Group celebrates Pravah Utsav 2k26

BHUBANESWAR: The IMB Group of Institutions celebrated its 30th annual function ‘Pravah Utsav 2k26’ in a grand manner here recently.

Retired additional DGO (C&S) Prajnadipta Mohanty, The Crown-SeleQtions managing director Deboo Patnaik, chairman of IMB Group Prafulla Kumar Sahu, secretary Rajarshi Gyandarshi, director Trilochan Nayak and others attended the event and awarded the meritorious students, while guiding them for a better future.

Principal of the department of Hotel Management Prof Ashish Kumar Swain and dean Prajnadipta Das presented the annual report, while Udayanath Sahu was presented with a retirement certificate for his 30 years of continuous service.

Popular Odia comedian Nonsense Mani entertained the students with his hilarious standup performance.