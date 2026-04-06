Metro project scrapped; BMRC to get new avatar

BHUBANESWAR: Driving the final nail into the capital city metro project coffin, the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday night decided to scrap the agreement with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and repurpose Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) as a nodal agency for sustainable urban mobility projects in the state.

The cabinet decision followed recommendations of the inter-ministerial committee, which identified key feasibility challenges including non-compliance with the National Metro Rail Policy - 2017, below-threshold traffic demand and low ridership projections for the project. Continuing the project in its present form would have risked recurring annual operating losses, the cabinet contended and announced to terminate the agreement with DMRC, engaged as the turnkey consultant for execution of the project.

“This prudent step safeguards public resources while laying the foundation for a future-ready, regionally-integrated public transport system that aligns with the state’s vision of Viksit Odisha by 2036,” said chief secretary Anu Garg.

The cabinet, however, approved an expenditure of Rs 273.51 crore incurred on the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project up to December 31, 2025, while authorising the inter-ministerial panel to examine and recommend any future liabilities or expenditure related to the metro project to the chief minister for further decision.