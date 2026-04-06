OASCON 2026 in Bhubaneswar focuses on making advanced knee and joint surgeries affordable

BHUBANESWAR: OASCON 2026, a two-day Odisha Arthroscopy Society Conference, was organised here, bringing together leading orthopedic and arthroscopic surgeons from across the country to discuss the latest advancements in surgical technology and patient care.

Organised by the Odisha Arthroscopy Society (OAS), the conference primarily focused on advanced, high-end technologies in orthopedic and arthroscopic surgeries, particularly in the treatment of knee and joint-related conditions. A key highlight of the discussions was on making modern surgical techniques more accessible and affordable, especially for economically weaker sections of society who have been suffering from chronic knee pain and joint problems for a long time.

The conference stressed on bridging the gap between advanced medical technology and its reach among financially underprivileged patients. Leading doctors and specialists from across the country shared their expertise, innovations and best practices at the event that concluded on Sunday.

Society chairpersons Dr Sandeep Biswal and Dr Ranajit Panigrahi, president Dr Srikant Debata, secretary Dr Asutosh Mohapatra and organising secretary Dr Partha Sarathi Das were present.